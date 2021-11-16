ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Grave Matters: The Controversy over Excavating California’s Buried Indigenous Past

By Tony Platt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaperback, 6 x 9, 264 pages. Whether by curious Boy Scouts and “backyard archaeologists” or competitive collectors and knowledge-hungry anthropologists, the excavation of Native remains is a practice fraught with injustice and simmering resentments. Grave Matters is the history of the treatment of Native remains in California and the...

Daily Californian

The role of Indigenous communities in California fire management

California saw its two largest wildfires in history within one year — how is this possible?. As heat waves and droughts devastate communities all across the state, California is experiencing fire seasons that start earlier and end later every year. The August Complex fire, which burned from Aug. 16 to Nov. 12 in 2020, was the first fire in California history to burn over one million acres — precisely 1,032,648. Only eight months later, the Dixie fire started July 13, 2021 in the northern Sierra Nevada. The Dixie fire is the second largest wildfire at 963,309 acres and has reached 100% containment as of Monday, Oct. 25.
kyma.com

California’s Newsom picked Halloween with kids over U.N.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. The United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was supposed to provide a global stage for Newsom to tout the state’s work on climate change. But Newsom said Tuesday that the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family. Newsom disappeared for nearly two weeks, holding no public events but spending time with his kids while working at the Capitol. Neither the governor nor his office have said why they didn’t include more details before Tuesday about where Newsom was.
kcrw.com

California’s grim genocidal past implicates the University of California

The United States of America is founded on the original sin of Native American genocide and the myth that the Indigenous Peoples that lived on these lands for thousands of years had no right to it. White settler colonialism is not just a stain on the country’s history, it is its very raison d’etre. To this day, all non-Native Americans live on stolen land. The prosperous, liberal state of California is not exempt from this original sin, nor has it made reparations for the devastation of Indigenous Peoples and their lands. In a recently reissued book, Tony Platt, the acclaimed author of 10 books and professor emeritus who taught at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Chicago, and California State University, Sacramento, uncovers another more recent abhorrence committed against Native Californians by one of the state’s most revered institutions, the University of California, Berkeley.
Sacramento Bee

California high school investigating teacher over controversial quiz question

A Northern California high school says it is investigating after an alleged inappropriate, politically charged question appeared on a quiz last week. Justin Cutts, principal of Whitney High School in Rocklin, wrote in a letter to parents that “students, families and the Rocklin community have raised concern about the class assignment,” which was a quiz given by a social science teacher Thursday. The teacher was not identified.
Lake County Record Bee

COVID misinformation plagues California’s Indigenous speakers

Ismael Patia and his family arrived at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown Fresno on a recent Saturday afternoon. His decision to get vaccinated had been a difficult one. But he finally was persuaded by an interpreter who talked to him in his native language, Mixteco, and eased his fears.
KRON4 News

Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks controversy around Gov. Newsom’s UN climate summit cancellation

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and KCBS Radio’s Doug Sovern about Newsom abruptly cancelling his trip to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference. Hoeven said lack of transparency from the governor’s office complicated her coverage of the story. “It was quite a logistics nightmare,” Hoeven said. “Right […]
Santa Barbara Independent

City Planners Wrestle with California’s New, Controversial Housing Law

Since Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 9 a month ago, the City of Santa Barbara’s planning division has been crafting a new ordinance to take the requirement that doubles the housing on a single-residence lot and turn it into something palatable for the city’s geography, environment, and historic districts. And the deadline is January 1, 2022, when SB 9 goes into effect.
