Federal COVID relief funds funneled through Gregg County will help the Liberty City Water Supply Corp. upgrade its system. The project will bring “generational change” to the western part of the county served by the nonprofit organization, said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Gregg County Commissioners this week agreed to kick in $3 million of what will be a total $6 million project. The county’s portion will come from more than $24 million in federal COVID relief funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO