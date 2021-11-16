A Survey on Adversarial Attacks for Malware Analysis

Traditional deep learning models exhibit intriguing vulnerabilities that allow an attacker to force them to fail at their task. Notorious attacks such as the Fast Gradient Sign Method (FGSM) and the more powerful Projected Gradient Descent (PGD) generate adversarial examples by adding a magnitude of perturbation $\epsilon$ to the input's computed gradient, resulting in a deterioration of the effectiveness of the model's classification. This work introduces a model that is resilient to adversarial attacks. Our model leverages a well established principle from biological sciences: population diversity produces resilience against environmental changes. More precisely, our model consists of a population of $n$ diverse submodels, each one of them trained to individually obtain a high accuracy for the task at hand, while forced to maintain meaningful differences in their weight tensors. Each time our model receives a classification query, it selects a submodel from its population at random to answer the query. To introduce and maintain diversity in population of submodels, we introduce the concept of counter linking weights. A Counter-Linked Model (CLM) consists of submodels of the same architecture where a periodic random similarity examination is conducted during the simultaneous training to guarantee diversity while maintaining accuracy. In our testing, CLM robustness got enhanced by around 20% when tested on the MNIST dataset and at least 15% when tested on the CIFAR-10 dataset. When implemented with adversarially trained submodels, this methodology achieves state-of-the-art robustness. On the MNIST dataset with $\epsilon=0.3$, it achieved 94.34% against FGSM and 91% against PGD. On the CIFAR-10 dataset with $\epsilon=8/255$, it achieved 62.97% against FGSM and 59.16% against PGD.

