Montrezl Harrell On Getting MVP Chants At The FT Line: "I Swear I Hate It. The First One, I Start To Get Into My Head Like, 'Damn, They're Chanting MVP, What If I Miss?'"

It was a major topic of discussion across the basketblogosphere when news broke that Montrezl Harrell had been sent to the Wizards in a blockbuster offseason trade: When the Wizards are in first place in the Eastern Conference and have a top-five defense and a better net rating than the Brooklyn Nets, and Harrell is averaging 18 points on 70 percent true shooting as the team’s clear emotional leader, and the Wizards are picking up another hard-fought win despite the absence of Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, and Davis Bertans, when should the crowd start chanting “M-V-P”? All summer and autumn it’s been the case that you can hardly even mention the word “basketball” anywhere in North America without someone stopping you to ask: When does Harrell like to hear those “M-V-P” chants which have for sure been a feature of his NBA career to date, and which will of course be a regular feature of Wizards home games this season?

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO