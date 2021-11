Kentucky grabbed its second win of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night, when the Wildcats ran away from Mount St. Mary's in an 80-55 victory. The Wildcats were powered by a trio of newcomers, with Oscar Tshiebwe continuing to dominate the glass, Sahvir Wheeler running the point guard with precision and freshman TyTy Washington showing the kind of scoring burst that makes him a potential star as the season goes on.

