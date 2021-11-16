ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Quantum Simulatable Extraction with Minimal Assumptions: Black-Box and Constant-Round

By Nai-Hui Chia, Kai-Min Chung, Xiao Liang, Takashi Yamakawa
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

From the minimal assumption of post-quantum semi-honest oblivious transfers, we build the first $\epsilon$-simulatable two-party computation (2PC) against quantum polynomial-time (QPT) adversaries that is both constant-round and black-box (for both the construction and security reduction). A recent work by Chia, Chung, Liu, and Yamakawa (FOCS'21) shows that post-quantum...

