Incentives Against Power Grabs or How to Engineer the Revolution in a Pooled Proof of Stake System

By Aggelos Kiayias, Elias Koutsoupias, Aikaterini-Panagiota Stouka
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain systems, especially those that allow stakeholders to organize themselves in ``stake-pools'', have emerged as a compelling paradigm for the deployment of large scale distributed ledgers. A stake-pool operates a node that engages in the PoS protocol and potentially represents a large number of smaller stakeholders. While such pooled...

