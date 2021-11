One person is dead and one person is hurt after a late night car crash in Beaumont. The accident happened around 9:30 Tuesday night on Dowlen Road at Phelan Boulevard. Police say two of the cars involved ended up on the grass, with one against the edge of a wall at the Beaumont Heights Apartments. Glass and wreckage from the crash covered the intersection. Police and fire units blocked the intersection while investigators took measurements, gathered evidence and used a drone to take video of the scene. First responders remained at the scene until after midnight. Jim King from Fox 4's 'King of the Road Show' confirmed that he was involved in the crash, but that he's okay.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO