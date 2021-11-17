Let’s Talk About: Hollywood’s reluctance to embrace non-western art

It sounds like Robert De Niro is going to be a producer on this sequel, but at the same time, there’s no word on whether he’ll actually be in the movie. It does feel easy to state that a lot of people would like to see him take on his old role, perhaps show him as a retired bounty hunter that’s found something less dangerous to engage in. But the mere fact that he has anything to do with this movie is enough to think that he might take part in it at one point or another. Just because someone is helping to produce a movie doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be in it, but De Niro sounds like one of the last actors that would allow a chance to go by without showing himself in one of the movies that many fans happen to love him in. Sadly, Charles Grodin won’t be back unless there’s old footage that might be used since he passed away earlier this year. But it’s fair to assume that the sequel will follow the original story as much as it can while updating the plot in a big way.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO