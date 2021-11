MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) confirmed Friday morning that a suspect is in custody in connection to a missing woman case in Mesa County. Tre Richardson was taken into custody and his 2003 Ford Windstar has been located, according to CBI. Police said they were still looking for the woman he was suspected of kidnapping who was last seen in the Grand Junction area. She was later found safely but no additional details were provided.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO