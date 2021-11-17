Fast Food Figurines

Dining-out options for vegans and vegetarians in the mid-Hudson are expanding, with several entrepreneurs now pushing the envelope of what used to be considered the extreme manifestation of healthful eating to include fast-food favorites, meat-free-style. Hudson Valley One recently reported on the instant success of one such emporium of “vegan junk food” in Kingston, the Secret Vegan Café. Now another has joined it, on the opposite side of town: Moonburger, a “plant-based drive-thru burger joint” at 5 Powell’s Lane. It’s in the building that used to house Ice Cream Castle, its former crenellations now covered up with a more contemporary-styled façade.
