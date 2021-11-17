ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Fast Food Figurines

By Caitlyn Fernandez
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Funko POP! Ad Icons' collection featuring the McDonald's characters will excite McDonald's enthusiasts and collectors alike. The collection features classic characters from McDonaldland like Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar,...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fantasy World#Figurines#Mascot#Food Drink#Hamburglar#Tennis Mcnugget#Mcdonald
Greyson F

Fast Food Chain Testing New Menu Item Here in Town

New menu items are coming your way.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Tucson stands as a truly unique city for food lovers. As one of only two official UNESCO City of Gastronomy here in the United States (the other being San Antonio), locals and visitors alike can find not only some of the best Mexican food in North America but a selection of other tastes. It is what has made Tucson a destination for food lovers from around the world.
TUCSON, AZ
TrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Oat Milk Alternatives

McDonald's has officially added vegan oat milk to its McCafé menu in Australia, expanding its coffee options to cater to an increasingly conscious consumer. The oat milk being offered at McCafé comes from the local Aussie brand MILKLAB -- a vegan dairy brand specializing in barista-quality alternatives. Really, it's no...
FOOD & DRINKS
92.9 The Bull

The Best Fast food in all of Yakima is Waiting for you!

Fast food is all around us, and sure it's not good to eat it for all of your meals but every now and then it's a good little treat yourself meal. Everyone knows Mcdonalds, Burger King, Wendys, and Taco Bell, however, Yakima has some of its own delicious fast food spots you can't find anywhere else.
YAKIMA, WA
WVNS

Sonic fast-food restaurant returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular chain is making its long-awaited return to Beckley. Sonic will open up its new location on Harper Road on November 10, 2021. The chain had its eyes on Beckley since they opened up the restaurant in Princeton. Despite the ongoing labor shortage, the General Manager of the Beckley location […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dailytitan.com

Harmful plastics need to be eliminated from fast-food

Would you like phthalates with that hamburger and fry?. Most consumers are unaware that phthalates— harmful plastics— are embedded in fast-food products, which can create serious health complications. Popular fast-food chains should no longer sell unsavory food that contains plastic. Health inspectors need to dissect meals and inspect restaurants’ food...
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Fast Food-Inspired Vodkas

American fast food sandwich restaurant chain Arby's teamed up with Minneapolis' Tattersall Distilling to create a pair of flavored vodkas inspired by its own fries. The two uniquely flavored vodkas to come out of the collab include Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka. Fittingly, both of the products are...
FOOD & DRINKS
On Milwaukee

Would a Jollibee fast food chain work in Milwaukee?

It's National Fast Food Day. Enjoy this story from 2019. Milwaukee is abundant with quality locally owned restaurants and in years past also attracted coveted chains like Shake Shack, Jamba Juice and Portillo’s to round out the dining scene. However, Milwaukeeans often lament the lack of fast food joints like White Castle and In-N-Out Burger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inhabitat.com

Best and worst vegan fast food options to try

Whether you’ve chosen the vegan lifestyle for the environment, animal rights, or health reasons, you know it can be difficult to find food that is void of all animal products. Scrutinizing each ingredient makes going out to lunch feel like a scavenger hunt. But we’ve all got to eat, so for those days you’re not up to cooking or are in need of a quick meal while out and about, there are some fast food chains that offer options to make the task less cumbersome and more enjoyable.
FOOD & DRINKS
hudsonvalleyone.com

Vegan Fast Food Drive-Thru Draws Long Lines In Kingston

Dining-out options for vegans and vegetarians in the mid-Hudson are expanding, with several entrepreneurs now pushing the envelope of what used to be considered the extreme manifestation of healthful eating to include fast-food favorites, meat-free-style. Hudson Valley One recently reported on the instant success of one such emporium of “vegan junk food” in Kingston, the Secret Vegan Café. Now another has joined it, on the opposite side of town: Moonburger, a “plant-based drive-thru burger joint” at 5 Powell’s Lane. It’s in the building that used to house Ice Cream Castle, its former crenellations now covered up with a more contemporary-styled façade.
KINGSTON, NY
Mashed

The 2 Fast Food Chains Andrew Zimmern Likes To Eat At - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern's adventurous appetite enthralled fans of the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, as the fearless foodie traversed the planet, dining on everything from fried tarantulas to grilled udders (per The Travel). But, surely, man can't live on cow udders alone. Maybe you're wondering: Does Zimmern ever just grab some fries or a milkshake like an ordinary person?
CELEBRITIES
newspressnow.com

Ads trumpet fast-food news

Thank goodness for advertising. Now, you’d think a statement like that would come from a retired newspaper ad executive, not a retired writer and editor. But if you were a historian researching how the News-Press and Gazette covered the early days of fast food in St. Joseph, good luck finding information from news stories.
RESTAURANTS
106.3 The Buzz

How to Celebrate National Fast Food Day in Wichita Falls

Not that I need a reason to chow down on fast food, but with Tuesday (November 16) being National Fast Food Day, I feel obligated to do so. Let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room here. I’m fully aware of the fact that fast food isn’t exactly the healthiest food out there, but I don’t give a damn. I love the stuff.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

National Fast Food Day 2021 deals and offers

We've compiled a list of deals and offers to help you celebrate!. You can check out our list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):. Burger King: The burger chain has teamed up with investment platform...
RESTAURANTS
wichitabyeb.com

Fast Food Breakfast Series: Braum’s

Continuing on with our Fast Food Breakfast Series, we visited Braum’s. It’s our ongoing trend of comparing the fast food breakfast scene to see how they stack up against each other. For this review, we checked out their Tyler location. The location is an area of town we are at...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy