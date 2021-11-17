ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Intelligent Systems Corporation: Our Update On This Growing And Profitable Fintech

By Kolomeets Investments
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INS is a profitable FinTech company with double-digit revenue growth. In the previous article on Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS), we formed a bullish position. Our thesis was based on the active expansion of the company, impressive financial performance, and low business valuation:. Before the deal with Goldman Sachs, few...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: No Surprises With Recent Earnings, But Long-Term Story Remains Positive

23andMe recently reported quarterly results which held no major surprises as the company continues to build out its DNA-based reports available to consumers. 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) reported their first earnings as a public company, and while the earnings themselves were nothing spectacular, the long-term potential absolutely remains intact. Revenue growth of 7% was a little shy of expectations, but the growth story remains in the company's 40+ drug products and therapeutics that have yet to be monetized. Realistically, the company's massive data sets and collaboration with GSK should yield at least one successful drug, which could ultimately propel the stock much higher over the long term.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

UserTesting IPO: Testing The Market

UserTesting is the latest human insight and experience management firm going public. UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is the latest human insight and experience provider that has gone public, and unlike many "peers", this public offering has started on a soft foot which surprises me. Given the pace of growth and the current sales multiples, I do see relative appeal increasing rapidly here, as a small speculative position seems warranted.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Week 47 MDA Breakout Stocks - November 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 47 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. The ETF/ETN forecast section now goes out in a separate article. The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Fintech Companies#Ins#Investment Thesis#Corecard#Intelligent Systems
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Everyman Media Group Is Back On Track And Remains Significantly Undervalued

Note: I have written about Everyman Media Group previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier articles on the company. Everyman Media Group's share price is back on track following Interim Results delivered by the company before market on the 23rd of September. However, even after accounting for this 10%-plus jump, I still believe the UK market is missing a treat here - providing a lucrative opportunity for those investors that take an optimistic stance on the company (like me) - to take advantage.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

We Rate Okta At Buy On Both Fundamentals And The Stock Chart

Having called the drop in Okta stock with reasonable timeliness, we have now moved back to Buy. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents, or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fogo Hospitality Targets $100 Million U.S. IPO

Fogo Hospitality has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO. Fogo Hospitality (FOGO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm operates a growing network of Brazilian full-service steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. under the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Seeking Alpha

Growth Stock Bloodbath: These 3 Are Worth Considering

We share data on 40 top growth stocks that are down big over the last month. Call it the unwinding of the pandemic trade, a reaction to inflation fears, or simply noise, the last 30 days have been an absolute bloodbath for many top growth stocks. In this report, we share data on over 40 top growth stocks that are down big, we briefly review potential causes, and then we highlight 3 specific stocks that are attractive and worth considering. We conclude with an important suggestion on how to manage your investments in the current wild market environment.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Horizon Bancorp: Attractively Valued With Prospects Of Balance Sheet Growth

Economic growth, team expansion, and limited Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness will likely drive loan growth next year. Earnings of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will likely increase only slightly next year on the back of strong loan growth and margin expansion. On the other hand, normalization of the provision expense will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share in 2022, up 2% year-over-year. Next year's target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Additionally, Horizon Bancorp is offering a small dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm maintaining a bullish rating on Horizon Bancorp.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Arbutus Biopharma: Recent Acquisition Of Dicerna Makes It An Attractive Investment

Recent Acquisition of RNAi drug maker Dicerna by Novo Nordisk makes a case for eventual partnership/buyout of Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is a biotech that should be on every long-term investor's radar. Not just the mere fact that it's using RNAi science to tackle a very large market opportunity, which is Hepatitis B. I believe it is greatly undervalued, especially since the recent acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $3.3 billion. The stock price has been struggling over the years, but I think that if one holds a long-term view in mind, then I believe Arbutus will ultimately deliver for its shareholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Brookfield Asset Management: Not All Debt Is The Same

Management is careful to avoid the types of debt that can cause forced dilution. Most of the stocks in my portfolio do not have high levels of debt but Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is an exception. On a consolidated level, Brookfield has a considerable amount of debt and my thesis is that they use it to optimize their capital structure such that the benefits outweigh the risks.
BROOKFIELD, NY
massachusettsnewswire.com

Fintech Innovator, Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on 2021 Deloitte Fast 500

Sales Boomerang’s extensive line of automated loan opportunity alerts generated 3,882% revenue growth over three years. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang today announced it ranked 49 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Sales Boomerang grew 3,882% during this period.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Target eToro Trades At A Discount To Its Peers (For Now)

EToro's funded accounts are ahead of their initial projections. eToro is an investment platform with over two million funded accounts that is about to go public via a SPAC deal with FTCV (Fintech Acquisition Corp V.). The SPAC is led by legendary fintech investor Betsy Cohen who has as good a record as anyone in the space. Her hits include CardConnect which was bought out for $15 per share and International Money Express (IMXI) which is also over $15. Her misses like Payoneer (PAYO) and Paya (PAYA), are only minor blemishes considering both are still within striking distance of their original $10 price.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil prepares new regulations for fast-growing fintechs - sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to publish new regulations for fintechs on Friday, following public consultations by the central bank, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. They said the regulations for financial technology companies were discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the National Monetary Council, which oversees the Brazilian...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Alpha Insights: What The Strong US Dollar Means For Your Investments

Eric Basmajian, from EPB Macro Research, breaks down inflation numbers and the strong US Dollar. Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy