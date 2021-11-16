ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

UCLA scientists make strides toward an ‘off-the-shelf’ immune cell therapy for cancer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences. Immunotherapies, which harness the body’s natural defenses to combat disease, have revolutionized the treatment of aggressive and deadly cancers. But often, these therapies — especially those based on immune cells — must be tailored to the individual patient, costing valuable time and pushing...

spectrumnews1.com

Salk scientist on personal mission to fight pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. On this day, people across the globe come together to raise awareness about the symptoms and risks of the disease, and the urgent need for earlier detection. According to data from pancreatic.org, more than...
WebMD

A Quest to Learn How Immune Cells Age

Nov. 12, 2021 -- A key risk factor for severe COVID-19 is age, in part because the immune response weakens as we get older. But our understanding of this effect of age remains hazy, as the immune system is one of the most complex systems in the human body. In...
healthitanalytics.com

Using Genetic Data For Developing Personalized Cancer Therapies

- Indiana University researchers launched a new study to create personalized therapy for patients with triple-negative breast cancer based on genetic data. According to researchers, risk stratification was made possible by building upon previous findings by the team. PERSEVERE is a phase 2 clinical trial set to develop personalized cancer...
Scientist

Training Immune Cells to Be Cancer Killers

For Christian Hinrichs, an oncologist who leads the cancer immunotherapy division at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, the search for effective treatments is more than just an interesting scientific question—it is a personal one. His own bout with cancer more than a decade earlier made him acutely aware of just how important it is to find therapies that completely eliminate tumors, steering his research toward engineering patients’ own cells to find and kill cancer cells and running clinical trials to bring these treatments into practice.
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for LIMD1-deficient non-small cell lung cancer subtypes

An early event in lung oncogenesis is loss of the tumour suppressor gene LIMD1 (LIM domains containing 1); this encodes a scaffold protein, which suppresses tumorigenesis via a number of different mechanisms. Approximately 45% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) are deficient in LIMD1, yet this subtype of NSCLC has been overlooked in preclinical and clinical investigations. Defining therapeutic targets in these LIMD1 loss-of-function patients is difficult due to a lack of 'druggable' targets, thus alternative approaches are required. To this end, we performed the first drug repurposing screen to identify compounds that confer synthetic lethality with LIMD1 loss in NSCLC cells. PF-477736 was shown to selectively target LIMD1-deficient cells in vitro through inhibition of multiple kinases, inducing cell death via apoptosis. Furthermore, PF-477736 was effective in treating LIMD1âˆ’/âˆ’ tumours in subcutaneous xenograft models, with no significant effect in LIMD1+/+ cells. We have identified a novel drug tool with significant preclinical characterisation that serves as an excellent candidate to explore and define LIMD1-deficient cancers as a new therapeutic subgroup of critical unmet need.
WNDU

Medical Moment: Therapy for metastatic cancer

Just over 7,000 people will die from metastatic melanoma this year. Over the past decade, doctors have used immunotherapy -- treatments that rev up the immune system -- to successfully treat melanoma patients. But immunotherapy doesn’t work for everyone. Now, researchers are testing a new combination of therapies they say may be key to wiping out metastatic cancer.
Benzinga

Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced additional data for LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) enrolled in Cohort 3B of the basket study IOV-COM-202. The results demonstrate the feasibility of LN-145, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte TIL cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients. Following one-time treatment with...
EurekAlert

How alike are the cancer cells from a single patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its “gene expression signature.” To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
Newswise

Wistar Scientists Discover Sugar Molecule on HIV-infected Cell Plays Role in Evading Immune System — They Exploit as Weakness to Make More Effective “Natural Killers” Against HIV

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Nov. 11, 2021) — A new study by researchers at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, shows how key features on the surface of HIV-infected cells help the disease evade detection by the immune system. It also shows how these features can be disabled. The findings, published in PLOS Pathogens, are a first step toward a new class of treatment aimed at not just suppressing virus replication, but killing cells harboring persistent virus that prevent us from curing HIV infection.
megadoctornews.com

New Eye Cancer Therapy Shown to Target Cancer Cells, Spare Vision

By American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Nov. 15, 2021 – Choroidal melanoma is a rare cancer that affects the back of the eye. If the tumor grows, it can cause the retina to detach, leading to vision loss. And if it spreads to other parts of the body, it can be fatal. There are no approved drugs that can stop its spread, and the available treatment options commonly lead to serious vision loss or loss of the eye. But a new laser-activated nanoparticle promises to target and destroy the cancer cells and preserve vision. A study presented at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that it may be an effective first-line therapy for early-stage choroidal melanoma.
MedicalXpress

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

A novel way to look at cancer treatment resistance offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. A study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the journal Cell Reports, can help scientists make reasonable predictions of what genomic changes may happen in advanced cancer depending on the therapy received, how these changes may affect cancer progression and the possibility of preventing or minimizing outcomes with treatments.
Newswise

Cancer cells use ‘tiny tentacles’ to suppress the immune system

Newswise — To grow and spread, cancer cells must evade the immune system. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and MIT used the power of nanotechnology to discover a new way that cancer can disarm its would-be cellular attackers by extending out nanoscale tentacles that can reach into an immune cell and pull out its powerpack. Slurping out the immune cell’s mitochondria powers up the cancer cell and depletes the immune cell. The new findings, published in Nature Nanotechnology, could lead to new targets for developing the next generation of immunotherapy against cancer.
onclive.com

Chemotherapy and Antiangiogenesis Therapy in Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS:Let’s transition to first-line metastatic cervical cancer. This can be either de novo stage IVB or recurrent cancer after chemotherapy and radiation. We call this first line. We don’t count chemotherapy or radiation as a line of therapy. Warner, we’ve established a historical chemotherapy backbone. Tell us about that historical chemotherapy backbone in first-line metastatic cervical cancer, and it’s a global standard.
EurekAlert

Scientists key in on brain’s mechanism for singing, learning

New research reveals that specialized cells within neural circuitry that triggers complex learning in songbirds bears a striking resemblance to a type of neural cell associated with the development of fine motor skills in the cortex of the human brain. The study by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University...
EurekAlert

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Newswise

A Stunning 3d Map of Blood Vessels and Cells in a Mouse Skull Could Help Scientists Make New Bones

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists have used glowing chemicals and other techniques to create a 3D map of the blood vessels and self-renewing “stem” cells that line and penetrate a mouse skull. The map provides precise locations of blood vessels and stem cells that scientists could eventually use to repair wounds and generate new bone and tissue in the skull.
Nature.com

Intercellular nanotubes mediate mitochondrial trafficking between cancer and immune cells

Cancer progresses by evading the immune system. Elucidating diverse immune evasion strategies is a critical step in the search for next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. Here we report that cancer cells can hijack the mitochondria from immune cells via physical nanotubes. Mitochondria are essential for metabolism and activation of immune cells. By using field-emission scanning electron microscopy, fluorophore-tagged mitochondrial transfer tracing and metabolic quantification, we demonstrate that the nanotube-mediated transfer of mitochondria from immune cells to cancer cells metabolically empowers the cancer cells and depletes the immune cells. Inhibiting the nanotube assembly machinery significantly reduced mitochondrial transfer and prevented the depletion of immune cells. Combining a farnesyltransferase and geranylgeranyltransferase 1 inhibitor, namely, L-778123, which partially inhibited nanotube formation and mitochondrial transfer, with a programmed cell death protein 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor improved the antitumour outcomes in an aggressive immunocompetent breast cancer model. Nanotube-mediated mitochondrial hijacking can emerge as a novel target for developing next-generation immunotherapy agents for cancer.
Medscape News

Treatment of Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer: From the Impossible to the Possible

H. Jack West, MD, considers the transition from therapeutic bleakness for advanced non–small cell lung cancer in his early career to the current clinical setting in which patients have seen dramatic benefits for years at a time. By way of relating one of his first patient experiences with immunotherapy, Dr West suggests that therapies such as nivolumab have substantially altered the realm of treatment for advanced NSCLC, such that dramatically improved survival rates prompt the question as to whether what was once impossible is now possible.
