Saturday will be Senior Day for Missouri. The Tigers look to become bowl eligible, as they welcome in Florida to Columbia. Mizzou is 5-5 on the year and 2-4 in the SEC. The Tigers were able to edge out South Carolina last week. Florida is 5-5 and 2-5. The Gators won a high-scoring game over Samford from the FCS.

