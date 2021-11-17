Newscast 11-16-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill city leaders say a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open Saturday, November 20th at Belleview Elementary School inside the Gymnasium. The clinic will be operated by VaxClinic and will be opened Saturdays through December from 10 AM until 2 PM. The clinic...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County’s first distillery since the Prohibition is set to open by the end of 2021 on Southern Street in Rock Hill. In the interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the owners about the new space and gets an inside look. To learn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face on CN2 News who always provided the community with important information about Lancaster County- is hanging up his hat as county administrator, but don’t worry he’s not going far. We told you former County Administrator, Steve Willis was set to retire...
Investments Will Help Individuals in Some of the North Carolina’s Most Disadvantaged Areas. RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is investing $446 thousand to improve equitable access to housing for people who live and work in rural areas.
COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The North Summit Fire Service District announced today it terminated its contract with Fire Chief Ian Nelson at the recommendation of its control board. “The Board will make an interim appointment to the position of Fire Chief as soon as possible, followed by recruitment to permanently fill the vacancy,” the fire […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s new state budget will send millions of Southeastern North Carolina. Elected leaders in Columbus County held a press conference in Whiteville Friday morning to talk about the changes that many people will see throughout the county. Representative Brenden Jones met with leaders over...
New Jersey is spending $75 million to help cover the cost of school repairs and construction, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday. The money will be distributed to all districts throughout the state. But the bulk of it — $50 million — will go to districts managed by the state’s Schools Development Authority, which maintains and builds schools in areas where upgrades are more immediate.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are expected to pass our first budget in years and it includes hundreds of millions of dollars for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite if the right business invests. It's not the first time there's been a push to invest at the site. In 2018, the Greensboro...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A former mayor of Greenville has been appointed by President Joe Biden to a federal Small Business Administration post. The White House says Allen Thomas will serve as the regional administrator for Region 4 of the SBA. Region 4 serves North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky,...
Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 16, 2021) – – Another eight Allen County residents died and 228 tested positive for COVID-19, with 100 confirmed PCR cases and 128 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 62,332 cases and 845 deaths as of this date.
The League of Women Voters of Manatee County Government Committee observes the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meetings for items of interest to the League and notes adherence, or lack of adherence, to good governance procedures and the Sunshine Law. The following are the major points from the Board of Manatee County Commissioners Special Work Session on 11/16/2021, observed by Rose Arnone, Ruth Harenchar, and Ginger McCallum.
Comments / 0