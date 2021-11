Like many of his perimeter shots on the basketball court, Isaiah Barganier’s feats came in three on Signing Day on Wednesday morning. One, the Fulshear senior wing signed to continue his hoops career at University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, which means his college tuition will be taken care of. Two, he found a way to repay his grandfather, his No. 1 fan. Three, Barganier became the first Charger to sign a scholarship to play college basketball.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO