A New Hampshire teenager has filed a lawsuit against his school after he was suspended for violating the district’s non-binary gender identity and pronouns policy. The Exeter High School freshman was purportedly made to sit out one football game after saying there are “only two genders,” and denying the existence of non-binary gender identities, according to the New York Post. The conversation in question is reported to have started on a school bus.

