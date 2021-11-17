ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing Tightens Covid-19 Entry Rules Ahead Of Olympics

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrict new Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Beijing on Wednesday for visitors to the Chinese capital, requiring negative tests and dramatically cutting domestic flights as the city raises the drawbridge against the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics. With less than 100 days to go to the games...

