High school athlete suspended for saying there are 'only two genders' is suing school

By ANN DAILEY MORENO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) -- A New Hampshire high school student-athlete is suing his school after being suspended from a football game for expressing his Catholic views that there are "only two genders," according to a lawsuit filed by the Christian organization Cornerstone Action on Nov. 4. As presented in the...

Complex

Student Sues School After Being Suspended From Football Game for Insisting There Are Only 2 Genders

A New Hampshire teenager has filed a lawsuit against his school after he was suspended for violating the district’s non-binary gender identity and pronouns policy. The Exeter High School freshman was purportedly made to sit out one football game after saying there are “only two genders,” and denying the existence of non-binary gender identities, according to the New York Post. The conversation in question is reported to have started on a school bus.
