The American Society of Civil Engineers every four years takes a look at the condition of the physical infrastructure that comprises and supports our nation’s bridges, highways, ports, electrical grid, broadband communications and water supply. This year, it put the price of bringing these essential components of our economy up to a reasonable standard at $2.6 trillion, about twice what the federal, state and local governments and the private sector now spend.

