At any point in time, the mission of a hospital is to provide the greatest level of care to its patients. As several health care providers across the state have implemented vaccine mandates for their employees, this has been done with the utmost consideration for the health and safety of those employees and patients served. Mandating vaccines has been considered carefully along with individual rights. Exemptions for religious and medical reasons have been thoughtfully respected. To protect our staff and the patients we serve, we continue to use every available tool known to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, including wearing masks and visitor restrictions.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO