Down 19-9 in the first set of a region semifinal, First Colonial chose calm over shellshock. “I mean we’ve been down a lot more than that,” senior outside hitter Faith DePew said. “I think we came together and clicked and we knew what we needed to do.” The Patriots (21-3) rallied with a 16-4 run to steal the set 25-23 and rolled that momentum into a 25-13 second-set victory. All told, it was a ...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO