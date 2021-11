Since its launch earlier in November, Battlefield 2042 has been hammered with a wildly negative response from the gaming community. User reviews range from obscenity-filled rants to laundry lists of features from previous Battlefield games that didn’t make it into 2042. Players have found faults in almost everything Battlefield 2042 has to offer, from its scale, maps, and character design all the way to gunplay and the UI. This is why it should come as a big relief to Battlefield 2042 players to know that DICE is aware of their complaints, and working on addressing the majority of them in upcoming patches.

