Halo Infinite Season 1 Doesn’t Earn XP for Completing Matches, Only Daily/Weekly Challenges

By Kenneth Araullo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis aspect of the game broke out on Reddit, where a thread describing Halo Infinite’s grindy nature earned tons of upvotes:. Several users flocked to the thread to describe their early experience with the game. User Randy191919 stated:. And another issue is that even if you COULD select: You...

Gamespot

Halo Infinite Doesn't Have an Official Collector's Edition

One of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite, is not receiving an official Collector's Edition from 343 Industries. Last week, a Halo Infinite Collector's Edition listing popped up at Walmart. It was limited to 10,000 copies and sold out soon after. It has not yet appeared on any other retailer such as Amazon or Best Buy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Sets Halo Infinite a Big Challenge to Beat - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that Forza Horizon 5 is Xbox Game Studios' biggest ever launch. In a tweet, the studio head revealed the successful start for the latest installment of the racing series, stating that it had enjoyed the largest launch day for an Xbox Game Studios title ever. Spencer's tweet reveals that Forza Horizon 5 has, within just days, reached 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console. He also noted that since launch, Forza Horizon 5 has seen a peak concurrent number of players three times higher than that of its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 - a factor that could be down to the growing popularity of Xbox Games Pass. Ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Rockstar has released a full song list for all radio stations from across the three games. Rockstar states that the collection will contain over 200 different tracks as it brings back each of the 29 stations that the series is known for. Rockstar has said that the track listings should match the most recent releases of the original version from 2014; this means an incomplete track listing compared to the original releases, as a number of tracks, such as Michael Jackson's Billy Jean, were removed for previous re-releases of the games. Battlefield 2042 players looking forward to the upcoming release can begin creating their own Battlefield Portal experiences using the web application today! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite players aren't happy with its slow Battle Pass progression

Following Halo Infinite's surprise release, players are once again voicing frustration over its new Challenge-based battle pass progression. Halo Infinite saw an unexpected shadow drop on Monday, with developer 343 Industries announcing a surprise early launch of its multiplayer, three weeks ahead of schedule. Outlined as a part of Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox celebrations, Halo Infinite multiplayer has launched into early access "beta," available for free on Xbox consoles and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite: How to get XP fast and rank up the Battle Pass

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is finally here in the form of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, and as players take to its futuristic sci-fi arenas to blast each other to pieces and earn XP, many are no doubt wondering what the best ways to rank up the Halo Infinite Battle Pass are (especially since progress carries over to the full game). After all, since getting enough XP to rank up the Battle Pass is the primary way you earn new cosmetics in Halo Infinite, leveling up efficiently is important.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Halo Infinite season one end?

The newest installment in the Halo franchise released its multiplayer early today as a part of the 20th anniversary of Xbox and there’s a lot to break down when it comes to the game’s cosmetic system. In contrast to previous Halo games, Halo Infinite has a “battle pass” system, similar...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite Season 1 start time, battle pass, rewards

Halo Infinite Season 1 will be the first season of content for the game, available right when the free-to-play multiplayer portion of the competitive FPS game launches. With a host of Battle Pass rewards and challenges for players to complete, 343 Industries is aiming to make Halo Infinite a successful live-service right from the get go.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

How to earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game in Halo Infinite

Achievement hunters have plenty to work through with the recent release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Among your standard challenges, there are a few missions that won’t be immediately clear to players. One of these missions is Slaying with Style. The mission tasks players with earning a Mythic Medal in a...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Out Now, Launches Reach-Inspired Season

Exactly 20 years ago, a small little game studio had high hopes for their latest release. It had gone through a number of design iterations – gradually transitioning from a top-down perspective all the way to first-person, but now it was finally here. Players were ambushed by a mysterious alien armada, and crash-landed on a certain ring that became an iconic piece of the gaming landscape. And in celebration of that day, we’ve been gifted something very special.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Does Halo Infinite Multiplayer have split-screen?

Does Halo Infinite multiplayer have split-screen? 343 Industries has already confirmed that the game’s campaign won’t see split-screen support until months after release, but will multiplayer suffer the same fate?. Split-screen modes have been a trademark feature for the Halo franchise ever since its launch, whether it comes to playing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Surprise Released Early - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode has been released early - it's available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has all but confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. In an interview with British GQ, Spencer said that he sees the sequel to Skyrim as a similar case to fellow Bethesda title Starfield, which was confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier this year. At least in part, his reasoning seems to come down to what the Xbox ecosystem can offer its exclusives, including Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live services, and more. If you're not sure which geeky gifts to get yourself and others this holiday season, don't worry, IGN has your back with a special live stream tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16th! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's Brute Choppers can't stop taking flight

As befitting their gorilla-like riders, Halo Infinite's Brute Choppers are tough, rugged alien motorcycles. Two blade-like wheels strapped to a chair, with guns plugged into the side and a ton of heavy steel armour weighing it down. Certainly not the kind of thing that you'd expect to float off into the sky like a child's discarded balloon, right?
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Complete list of every weapon in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is finally here, with its multiplayer mode having launched this week in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. With the full release of the multiplayer mode, we finally have our complete list of all the weapons the game launched with. Here is every weapon in Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo Infinite is giving Xbox and PC players free 20th anniversary cosmetics this week only

The hotly-anticipated Halo Infinite Multiplayer launched today on Windows PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. While the game is technically in open beta, all of the progress made right now will carry over to the game when it launches in full on December 8th and it’s unlikely that the game in its current form will change all that much between now and less than a month from now.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges Not Tracking Progress for Players

Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges "not tracking progress" for players has been a problem since the surprise launch. Players have experienced completing a weekly challenge but the game will still mark it as incomplete. Players can still earn experience for their season pass but an incomplete weekly challenge on your screen can be frustrating.
VIDEO GAMES

