Halo Infinite Season 1 Doesn’t Earn XP for Completing Matches, Only Daily/Weekly Challenges

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that Forza Horizon 5 is Xbox Game Studios' biggest ever launch. In a tweet, the studio head revealed the successful start for the latest installment of the racing series, stating that it had enjoyed the largest launch day for an Xbox Game Studios title ever. Spencer's tweet reveals that Forza Horizon 5 has, within just days, reached 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console. He also noted that since launch, Forza Horizon 5 has seen a peak concurrent number of players three times higher than that of its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 - a factor that could be down to the growing popularity of Xbox Games Pass. Ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Rockstar has released a full song list for all radio stations from across the three games. Rockstar states that the collection will contain over 200 different tracks as it brings back each of the 29 stations that the series is known for. Rockstar has said that the track listings should match the most recent releases of the original version from 2014; this means an incomplete track listing compared to the original releases, as a number of tracks, such as Michael Jackson's Billy Jean, were removed for previous re-releases of the games. Battlefield 2042 players looking forward to the upcoming release can begin creating their own Battlefield Portal experiences using the web application today! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO