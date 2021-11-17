Running Dog

Best New Game Trailers for the Week of 10-15-21! 00:00 - Marvel's Avengers - Spider-Man Exclusive Reveal Trailer 01:57 - Heaven's Machine - Official Switch Trailer 03:14 - American Hero - Official Teaser Trailer 04:19 - Nobody Saves The World - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer 06:46 - The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross x The King of Fighters '98 - Official Collaboration Trailer 07:38 - My Singing Monsters Playground - Official Launch Trailer 09:21 - Stray Souls - Official Announcement Trailer 10:18 - Epic Chef - Official Launch Trailer 11:45 - Unity Acquires Weta Digital - Official VFX Tools Sharing Announcement Trailer 13:07 - Warframe - The Story So Far Official Trailer 15:12 - Blightbound - Official Divine Rite Update Trailer 16:32 - Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain - Official 'Where Are the Birds Trailer 16:47 - Rocket League - Official Season 5 Cinematic Trailer 18:23 - Star Trek Online Reflections - Official Launch Trailer 19:31 - Naraka Bladepoint - Exclusive Yueshan Gameplay Trailer 21:44 - Hearts of Iron 4 No Step Back - Feature Highlight Tank Designer and Railway Guns 24:27 - Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain - Official 'Pop From Lowest to Highest!' Trailer 24:42 - Hextech Mayhem A League of Legends Story - Official Announcement Trailer 26:12 - Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - Official Launch Trailer 27:31 - Unity Acquires VFX Company Weta Digital - Official Announcement Trailer 29:16 - Nintendo Switch - Official Christina Aguilera and Her Family Stay Connected Trailer 30:28 - Labyrinth Legend - Official Gameplay Trailer 31:35 - Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain - Original 'Match the Picture to the Shadow!' Trailer 31:50 - Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Official Prologue Trailer 34:09 - This Is the President - Official Announcement Trailer 35:32 - Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Sersi Special Moves Trailer 36:02 - Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda - Official Launch Trailer 36:18 - Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Official Launch Trailer 38:02 - Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain - Official Neil Patrick Harris and Family Trailer 39:32 - Genshin Impact Version 2.3 Update - Official Shadows Amidst Snowstorms Trailer 44:07 - Brawlhalla - Official 6th Anniversary Event Trailer 44:40 - Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer 45:47 - Shin Megami Tensei V - Official Launch Trailer 46:47 - Football Manager 2022 - Official Launch Trailer 47:51 - For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for November 11, 2021 Trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO