The Regional Transportation Authority was previously planning to divvy up federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 stimulus funds to the three major Chicagoland transit agencies based on pre-pandemic fare estimates for 2022. Under the proposed allocation that went before the RTA board last Wednesday, the CTA would have gotten $891.4 million, or 60 percent of all ARP funding; Metra would have received $543.6 million, or 36 percent of the funding; and Pace would have gotten $62 million, or 4 percent of the funding.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO