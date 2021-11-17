ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Perry mayor dies in Twiggs County crash

By Shelby Coates
41nbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Perry Mayor James “Jimmy” Faircloth has died following a motorcycle crash in Twiggs County. The crash happened around 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Twiggs County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Twiggs County, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Jeffersonville, GA
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Motorcycle Crash#Gsp#Accident#State Route 96

Comments / 0

Community Policy