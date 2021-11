Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl – Experience the nostalgia of the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games in an adventure reborn on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and these remakes include easy-to-understand, player-friendly features of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. A Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack is also available as a packaged version or as a digital downloadable version, and includes both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as additional in-game bonuses to help you on your Pokémon Trainer journey. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl and the Double Pack will all be available on Nov. 19.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO