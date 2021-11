The 33rd Stand Down event took place Wednesday at the Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD). “It’s an opportunity to literally stand down. So, to come in from the elements, to not have to really be concerned with protecting your physical person or your stuff. All of those very harsh realities that individuals deal with when they’re out on the street,” said Akilah Templeton, president and CEO of VVSD. “So stand down provides an opportunity for people to come in and take an inventory of what’s happening in their life.”

