Dollar dominance on strong retail sales, more gains ahead?

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex autos beat expectations. This means that while higher prices certainly played a role in the gains, consumers were not...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open

Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.
FXStreet.com

What will traders be watching this week?

APAC should be hogging most traders’ attention in the first half of the coming week. China and New Zealand take the spotlight up to Wednesday. A sprinkling of US and European data helps to round out the offerings. What Will Traders Be Watching This Week?. 22 Nov – 26 Nov,...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Have the fundamentals prevailed or is it COVID?

USD/CAD closes above 1.2600 on Wednesday, Friday’s finish a seven-week high at 1.2649. WTI sheds 4.1% to $75.52, lowest close since October 4. European COVID resurgence drives a US dollar safety-trade on Friday. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts that resistance at 1.2660 will hold followed by consolidation. The USD/CAD finished...
FXStreet.com

Risk sentiment sours as the AUD hits monthly low

AUD - Australian Dollar. Last week the Australian dollar was hampered by a flight to risk aversion and a stronger greenback, closing a full cent lower from Monday open. The AUD/USD continued its march lower on Friday dropping 0.63%. Despite a lift in wages growth of 0.6% for the quarter...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off two-week low, Fed rate hike bets to cap gains

Gold attracted some dip-buying on Monday and stalled its recent corrective pullback. Fresh COVID-19 jitters underpinned the safe-haven metal amid persistent inflation fears. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and stronger USD could cap gains. Gold reversed an Asian session dip to near two-week lows and was last seen...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Greenback steadies near 2021 highs in quiet start to the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 22:. The greenback holds its ground early Monday after outperforming its rivals last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is moving sideways above 96.00 as investors await the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and October Existing Home Sales data. The risk mood seems to be improving at the start of the week but market participants remain worried about the possible imposition of coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD has finished another descending structure at 1.1250 along with the correction towards 1.1325; right now, it is consolidating around 1.1277. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1231 and then start another correction towards 1.1303. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD seems vulnerable near multi-month low, just above mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD languished near a 16-month low and was weighed down by a combination of factors. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh COVID-19 jitters. Oversold RSI held bearish traders from placing fresh bets, though any recovery seems elusive. The EUR/USD pair remained on the defensive through the Asian...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces towards 0.7250 despite firmer US dollar

AUD/USD licks its wound after hitting six-week lows on Friday. Renewed covid woes-led risk-aversion boosts the US dollar at the aussie’s expense. The aussie tests key support on the daily chart, remains vulnerable. AUD/USD is consolidating Friday’s steep losses below 0.7250, licking its wounds amid broad risk-aversion. The markets remain...
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point the aussie lower

COVID risk aversion resurfaces with rising cases and lockdowns in Europe. US statistics indicate stronger fourth quarter economic growth. RBA discounts the possibility of a rate hike in 2022. FXStreet Forecast Poll expects the AUD/USD to rebound from the September low at 0.7174. The AUD/USD lost ground for the third...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls further, down to 0.7244 on Fed's Clarida hawkish comments

AUD/USD slumps during the New York session, down almost half percent. Increasing COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe, Austria's lockdowns, and Germany's possibility of reimposing restrictions dampened investors' mood. AUD/USD Technical outlook: Negative below the downtrend at 0.7577 – Commerzbank. The AUD/USD extends its three-week slump, a 300pip slump, trading at...
