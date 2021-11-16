ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

View from Brussels: Blessed are the green steelmakers

By Sam Morgan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmission reduction pledges and a half-promise to ditch coal aside, one of the most significant agreements to come out of the UN climate summit in Glasgow is a pledge by the EU and United States to work together on scaling up green steelmaking. It may become a template for other industries...

