Bundle Up And Stay Stylish

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...

