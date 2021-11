The author of an influential report into the UK’s financial technology firms has said that the UK has a lack of technology and data skills and will need to work to maintain a leading position in the sector.Ron Kalifa, an entrepreneur who penned a report for the Government on the sector, said that the UK is in front in the so-called fintech space.“When you think about the UK we don’t tend to have global leadership in many things,” he said.“This is something we do have global leadership in. We’ve got a 10% global market share,“The amount of money that has...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO