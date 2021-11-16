ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Sustainable electrochemical process improves lithium-ion battery recycling

By E&T editorial staff
theiet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new technology using electrochemistry to efficiently separate and recover the metals in spent batteries could prove to be a highly sustainable secondary source of cobalt and nickel – the worldwide reserves of which are rapidly dwindling. Worldwide consumption of electronic devices has led to a sharp increase in...

eandt.theiet.org

Related
notebookcheck.net

Recycled lithium-ion batteries could last 50 percent longer than new ones, per study

A research project by scientists at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute indicates that lithium-ion batteries made from recycled and recovered components could last up to 50 percent longer than those made from "new" materials, potentially encouraging manufacturers to focus more on greener battery options. A study by researchers at the Worcester...
ENVIRONMENT
The Next Web

3 reasons why sodium-ion batteries may dethrone lithium

Lithium-ion batteries have played a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and we love them for that. But at the same time, lithium is expensive to produce, unstable in high temperatures, and a finite resource whose mining often comes with supply chain problems. Battery researchers and manufacturers have...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Novel ion exchange membrane improves performance of vanadium redox flow batteries

The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) is a promising sustainable energy storage system. In a VRFB cell, an ion exchange membrane (IEM) is used to prevent formation of a cathode/anode short circuit and avoid electrolyte crossover and side reactions, while allowing proton conduction to keep the cell electrically neutral. To...
SCIENCE
insideevs.com

Northvolt Produces Its First Recycled Battery Cell

Northvolt announced that its recycling program, Revolt, has produced at Northvolt Labs in Västerås, Sweden its first lithium-ion battery cell featuring a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode produced with metals recovered through the recycling of battery waste. 100% of the nickel, manganese and cobalt w rerecycled form old batteries. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fairfield Sun Times

Will Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Actually Be Economical?

It's one of the biggest unanswered questions as electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly proliferate: What will happen to all of the degraded lithium-ion batteries once the vehicles reach the end of their lives? "Recycling" is the optimistic solution offered by EV advocates and supporters of green technology, but will battery recycling actually make economic and environmental sense?
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

Rise in battery costs to keep lithium price rallying — report

Lithium prices have rallied in 2021 and are now at record-high levels, amidst the sharp acceleration in demand during a global supply struggle. In its latest industry report, market analyst Fitch Solutions revised up significantly both its lithium carbonate and hydroxide price forecasts from 2021 to 2026, to incorporate higher global EV sales assumptions from its Autos team and subsequent stronger lithium demand for batteries.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Why Lithium Batteries Ranked Top of OSHA’s Safety List

Ensuring employee safety in the workplace is a key challenge for all companies. Apart from the moral imperative to preserve workers’ health, there are all sorts of financial and legal costs and direct losses to employers and employees due to operation interruptions and forced downtimes in the event of any work-related injuries.
ECONOMY
tdworld.com

New Approaches Promise to Improve Large-Scale Battery Recycling

By the end of 2020, 17.6 GWh of Li-ion batteries had reached their end of life; by 2035, this figure will balloon to more than 140 GWh. However, existing battery recycling infrastructure isn't optimized to either handle end-of-life battery capacity or meet critical materials demands as electrification ramps up. Historically,...
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Impeding the impedance: Research reveals how to design a better next-generation lithium-ion battery

The newest generation of lithium-ion batteries now under development promises a revolution in powering cell phones, electric vehicles, laptops and myriad other devices. Featuring all solid-state, nonflammable components, the new batteries are lighter, hold their charge longer, recharge faster and are safer to use than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which contain a gel that can catch on fire.
ENGINEERING
irei.com

Lithium-ion battery materials producer raises $20m in Series A round

Mountain View, Calif.-based Mitra Future Technologies, a North American producer of lithium-ion battery materials, announced the completion of a $20 million Series A fundraising round. The round was led by Social Capital, a leading California investment firm run by Chamath Palihapitiya. Other participants include Taiwanese industrialist Richard Tsai, Fontinalis Partners, Integrated Energy Materials and Earthshot Ventures.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
techxplore.com

Powering up next-generation energy storage with beyond-lithium-ion battery systems

Researchers led by Jennifer L. Schaefer, professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, analyzed how magnesium-ion-conducting solid polymer electrolytes may work in two separate battery systems. They published their findings on Sept. 15 in Energy Material Advances. "Energy storage devices need to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Researchers track growth in advanced battery recycling

Demand for lithium-ion (li-ion) battery recycling services is accelerating, and new technologies are emerging to satisfy the need, according to a study from Boston-based Lux Research, released Thursday. The study examines how recyclers, battery manufacturers, and automotive companies are addressing existing infrastructure capacity challenges to build opportunities for recycling li-ion...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

After 70 years, advanced carbon-based magnetic material finally synthesized

Since the first reported production in 2004, researchers have been hard at work using graphene and similar carbon-based materials to revolutionize electronics, sports, and many other disciplines. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will advance the long-elusive field of nanographene magnets. In a study recently published in...
CHEMISTRY
mining.com

New material improves li-ion battery charging speed by 10 times

Researchers at the University of Twente in the Netherlands discovered that by using nickel niobate for the anode of lithium-ion batteries, the charging speed can be improved by ten times. Nickel niobate (NiNb2O6) is a new material that, in the researchers’ view, has very attractive properties such as returning to...
ENGINEERING
atlantanews.net

Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Future Hi-Tech Batteries, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Power, Toshiba

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Lithium Ion Battery Pack markets by type, Series Battery Pack & Parallel Battery Pack], Applications [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Grid Energy and Industrial] & Key Players Such as Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI., LG Chem Power, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Johnson Controls, Inc., Shenzhen BAK Battery., Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited, BYD., Tianjin Lishen Battery., Amperex Technology Ltd. & Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials. etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
theiet.org

Unexpected factors behind rapid cost decline of lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries have plunged in cost by around 97 per cent since their introduction three decades ago, and researchers have now analysed the reasons for this dramatic fall. According to an MIT team, by far the biggest factor was work on research and development, particularly in chemistry and materials science,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

Will battery recycling be ready when all these new EV batteries die?

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming our top mobile power-house — supplying energy to portable gadgets from laptops and cell phones to homes and electric vehicles (EVs). The growing usage of lithium-ion batteries, particularly in vehicles, is outpacing the technology to recycle them. In 10 to 15 years, without efficient battery recycling,...
ENVIRONMENT
Wicked Local

Board rejects permit for lithium battery storage

Calpine Fore River Energy’s request for a special permit to construct a lithium-ion battery renewable energy storage system at its facility on Bridge Street was rejected by the Board of Zoning Appeals, Nov. 17. Board member Jonathan Moriarty said the location for a lithium-ion renewable energy storage system, "was not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

