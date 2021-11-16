ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The elephant in the room

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 is starting to run into a setback even if VIX doesn‘t reveal that fully. Credit markets going from weakness to weakness spells more short-term woes for stocks – a shallow downswing that feels (and is) a trading range before the surge to new ATHs continues, is likely to materialize...

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates Monday's rally, markets await November PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 23:. The dollar continued to outperform its major rivals at the start of the week, boosted by the rising US Treasury bond yields following US President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair. The US Dollar Index, which touched a 16-month high of 96.60 earlier in the day, is consolidating its gains around mid-96s. Investors await the preliminary November Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the euro area, Germany, the UK and the US.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow

Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed inflows of $154 million last week amid the recent price correction. Bitcoin price fell 12% over the week but did not impact the positive investor sentiment. Following the record-breaking month in October, institutional investors continued to invest in digital asset products. Despite the recent cryptocurrency market...
This morning Asian equities are trading mixed

Markets pondering the consequences for growth and monetary policy from the spike in corona infections in Europe still dominated market headlines at the start of the new week. European equities mostly incurred modest losses and EUR/USD drifted further south. However, in US dealings, the debate on faster Fed tightening gradually returned to the forefront. US President Biden reappointing Fed Chair Powell for a second term even triggered an outright sell-off on US bond markets. Dove Powell, this time was perceived as a hawk compared to Lael Brainard. The US yields rose up to 9.5 bps (5-y) with the belly of the curve again underperforming the wings (2-y +7.7 bps; 30-y +5.1 bps). The move was solely driven by a rise in real yields. The rise in yields didn’t revive investor interest for the auctions of 2- and 5-y year Treasuries. Yields trended further north after the sale. After the close of the market, Fed Bostic joined the chorus for speeding up tapering. Markets currently discount 3 Fed rate hikes by the end of next year. Despite uncertainty on the new covid wave, European yields, at a distance, joined the rebound in US yields. German yields rebound about 4 bps across the curve. The German 10-y closed near the previous support of -0.30%. Interestingly, ECB’s Villeroy repeated that the ECB is serious about ending PEPP in March as each wave of the pandemic is causing less economic damage compared to the previous one. He also indicated the need to step APP purchases might be limited, if any. US equities suffered from the sharp rise in yields with the Nasdaq underperforming (-1.26%). European equites ended mixed. Anticipation of faster Fed tightening further propelled the dollar. DXY closed near 96.5. USD/JPY finished within reach of the 115 mark (114.88). EUR/USD closed at 1.1237; the lowest level since July last year. The rise of the dollar and higher core yields also pressured the likes of the forint and zloty which set all-time/multi-year lows. The ascent of the Swiss franc slowed (close EUR/CHF 1.0483).
EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off paves the way for a break below 1.1200

EU Markit PMIs beat expectations but noted a “marked increase in inflationary pressures.”. US Treasury yields surged on the back of renewed inflation concerns. EUR/USD has corrected extreme oversold conditions and is ready to resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair advanced to post an intraday high of 1.1274 during London...
Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
