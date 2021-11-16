ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kwaito Generation

Cover picture for the articleProducer Brandi Howell speaks with DJ Lynneé Denise, an artist...

The Zimdancehall Story

Inspired by Jamaica’s dancehall music from the 90s and early 2000s, Zimbabwean dancehall music (Zimdancehall) started out as an underground subculture in the ghettos of Zimbabwe and is now the country’s most popular genre. In this episode we’ll trace the subgenre’s rocky rise to the top and meet some of...
2dopeboyz.com

Alchemist Spotlighted In ‘IDEA GENERATION’

Like a chunk of the planet has been doing for the past… what, almost two years now?!… I’ve been working remotely from home. And like most of us, I turn to various forms of audio entertainment to pass the time. But my choices are about as oddball as they can...
chireviewofbooks.com

The American Narrative in “Generations: A Memoir”

It would be remiss to read Lucille Clifton’s Generations: A Memoir, recently reissued by New York Review of Books, without considering the moment in which this book—Clifton’s sole memoir—was first released. Published in 1976, Generations emerged the year before the miniseries “Roots” aired on national television eight consecutive nights in a row, a year before The New York Times coined Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon the “Black Family Chronicle,” and the same year in which Black History Month was first nationally recognized, six years after its first celebration. In many ways, Generations anticipated and supported a growing urgency among Black writers and cultural leaders to interrogate the American narrative of Black experience. Indeed, as many Americans watched the first spacecraft land on Mars and the continuation of the Cold War, the narrative around Black identity and experience turned towards its past, pulling with it both individual and collective memory to produce a radically new form. Generations, the only prose piece written by Clifton, exacts this new form to tell the story of her family, of lasting love and indelible bonds, of slavery and desperation, and of an American experience emerging anew.
Variety

Adele Asks Spotify to Remove ‘Shuffle’ Button From Her Albums, and It Does — Kind of

UPDATED: As streaming and other digital formats have made the music industry more song-based after decades of being centered around albums, there has been much talk about the “death of the album” and the consequent loss of a complete artistic statement that comes with it. Well, Adele has tackled that issue head-on by asking Spotify to remove the “shuffle” button from album pages in order to preserve the artist’s intention, saying the songs are placed in a certain order to “tell a story” — and the streaming services has obliged, at least partially. The shuffle option is no longer a default on...
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
Stereogum

Turbonegro Frontman Hank Von Hell Dead At 49

Hank Von Hell, former frontman of the Norwegian punk rock band Turbonegro, has died. “We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021,” reads a post on his official Instagram page. “We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.” No cause of death has been revealed. He was 49.
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Bring Rockstar Glam to American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly brought rock n’ roll glam to the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards—and made the occasion a family affair, accompanied by his daughter, Casie Baker. The “Tickets to My Downfall” singer arrived in a custom black tunic top and trousers by Ashton Michael. The black long-sleeved top featured allover pearl accents, as well as crystals, dangling chains and sparkly embroidery on its right side. The piece’s left side featured eyelets linked with thin rings and silver chains, also lining both of its sleeves. When paired with his smooth trousers, the piece’s edgy glamour shone through—and was...
International Business Times

BTS Scores Four Wins At MTV Europe Music Awards; Ed Sheeran Hailed Best Artist

Global sensation BTS won this year’s Best Group and three more trophies at Europe's MTV Music Awards held Sunday in Hungary. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Artist. BTS won in all four categories it was nominated -- Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Sheeran...
