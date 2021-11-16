ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akeem Ali – “Indian Giver”

By blame it on Meka
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing Mack In The Day project earlier in 2021 (via his Keemy Casanova alter-ego), Akeem Ali is ready to formally (re-)introduce himself....

thisis50.com

Akeem Ali Brings Em Out For His Project – D. E. A. D.

Mississippi native Akeem Ali released his sophomore, D.E.A.D (Do Em All Dirty), and added some southern legends to the mix. With heavy hitters T.I., Big K.R.I.T., and Landstrip Chip, with sounds by Honorable C Note and C Gutta. Akeem exudes 1970’s pimp culture and with his infamous moniker Keemy Casanova has taken off with his viral moments shared by celebrities and artists. This past Monday, Akeem dropped the visual for Indian Giver. Akeem’s bars are clever and his wit is sexy, instantly drawing you into the imagery he creates.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Casanova
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Parade

Who is LL Cool J’s Wife? Meet the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member's ‘Around the Way Girl,’ Simone I. Smith

On NCIS: LA, James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J, takes on criminals as special agent Sam Hanna, but acting is just one of the star’s many talents. LL got his start and rose to fame as a hip-hop legend with songs like “Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “I Need Love,” and many more garnering multiple accolades and awards—including becoming a 2021 inductee into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He even donated the red Audi that’s on the cover of his Bad album to the Rock Hall.)
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
ClutchPoints

Iman Shumpert’s wife: Teyana Taylor

An NBA champion with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert is also a rapper and a TV personality outside of basketball. His off-court career has no doubt been burgeoned by his marriage to Teyana Taylor, an R&B star who’s collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Iman...
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
BET

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month. "Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus...
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

