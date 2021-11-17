ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

3-alarm fire tears through warehouse in Farmingdale

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A massive three-alarm fire ripped through a warehouse in Farmingdale Tuesday.

Farmingdale fire Chief Walter Buser says multiple calls came in around 6:55 p.m. for visible fire on the second floor of an abandoned warehouse. The warehouse is located at 340 Eastern Parkway.

"Flames and smoke out the front windows of the building shortly thereafter it made its way through the roof, the building has been abandoned and was very compromised," says Buser. "A lot of fire inside so it did take a little while."

Nassau County fire Chief Mike Uttaro says investigators are working with the Nassau County police arson/bomb squad.

"There have been several incidents in this building actually on this block with several of the abandoned buildings," says Uttaro. "The fire right now is deemed suspicious and they're basically interviewing some people and going through some video from the area."

No injuries were reported.

