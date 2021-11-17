ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stephan James Takes On College Football’s Elite In The ‘National Champions’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hours before the College Football Playoff Committee released its latest ranking, Stephan James took on the powers that be in college football. In the Russell Wilson produced drama, James stars as a college football quarterback who plans a protest that...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Are Stephen A. Smith And "First Take" In Trouble?

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of ESPN's most polarizing and successful personalities. After leaving the network in the late 2000s, Smith found his way back to ESPN in 2012, where he joined First Take, a debate showing starring the likes of Skip Bayless. Bayless had been the main analyst on the show since its inception in 2007 and it was becoming clear that Bayless needed someone opposite of him who could handle his ridiculous hot takes all while offering some comedy and entertainment. As soon as Smith and Bayless linked up, they created TV magic. Every single episode was packed with gags and ridiculous debates that would leave you with splitting sides and an extra helping of frustration. Needless to say, it was the best thing that ESPN had going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. K. Simmons
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Jemele Hill
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s net worth in 2021

Reggie Bush was an excellent collegiate football player, one-time Super Bowl champion, and New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Inductee. In this one, we will take a look at Reggie Bush’s net worth in 2021. Reggie Bush’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reggie...
LA MESA, CA
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lane Kiffin, Arch Manning News

On Friday morning, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin teased college football fans by hinting he was going to see No. 1 recruit Arch Manning later that night. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton & Eli Manning. Manning is considered the No. 1 quarterback in that 2023 class and the No. 1 overall per 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#National Champions
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks The Heisman Trophy Race Is Down To 2

There’s only two horses left in the Heisman trophy race if you ask Shannon Sharpe. Uncle Shay Shay took to Twitter to share his opinion on college football’s highest honor. According to the Hall-of-Fame tight end, it’s down to two quarterbacks. “Bryce Young says, don’t hand the Heisman to Stroud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021

Shannon Sharpe was a tight end in the NFL for 14 years. He is a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. For this one, we will take a look at Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021. Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth in 2021...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee Football: Hendon Hooker’s ELITE Game vs Kentucky | All 4 Of His Touchdowns!

Hendon Hooker had another huge game for Tennessee. Hooker had 4 touchdowns and 3 of his touchdown passes were longer than 70 yards in the Tennessee win vs Kentucky. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
247Sports

Former Raiders fullback, Penn State national champion Steve Smith dead at 57

Former Raiders and Penn State back Steve Smith died after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, the Raiders announced Saturday. He was 57. “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly battled Lou Gehrig's Disease for two decades,” the team released in a statement. “Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.”
NFL
heraldcourier.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise takes win over Catawba, 30-7

Chavon Fields had a field day and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise had one of the best defensive performances in program history in earning a 30-7 South Atlantic Conference road win over the Catawba Indians on Saturday afternoon. Fields had three sacks and forced a fumble as UVa-Wise...
CATAWBA, VA
FanBuzz

College Football’s 10 Best Teams That Didn’t Win a National Title

Throughout college football history, the one and only goal of every team has been to win a national championship. But unfortunately for the other 129 FBS teams, only one team can actually be crowned champions. Over the course of NCAA history, there have been a lot of great college football...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tyler’s Take: Week 11 College Football Betting Preview

Oklahoma (-5.5) @ Baylor. The college football playoff rankings have had a lot of questionable calls in the first two weeks of their release, and one of the underrated storylines is the low ranking of Oklahoma who comes in as an undefeated team at No.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Kenny Pickett's evolution to elite prospect in his final college season at Pitt

Going back to their Mighty Mite football days as kids, Anthony Tedesco knew there was something different about his pal Kenny Pickett. They grew up about five minutes from the New Jersey shore, and if they weren't splashing around in the surf during the summers at Loch Arbour or Allenhurst beaches, they were playing football or sports of some kind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy