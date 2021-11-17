ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frida Kahlo self-portrait breaks record at auction

By Virginia Aabram
 4 days ago

A painting by acclaimed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo set a record on Tuesday when it sold for $34.9 million at auction.

The nearly $35 million price tag for the piece, a self-portrait titled “Diego y yo” painted near the end of Kahlo’s life, far exceeded the artist’s previous record of $8 million and set the record for the most expensive sale for a Latin American artist, according to fine arts and luxury auction house Sotheby's .

The small portrait depicts Kahlo with tears running down her face and a smaller portrait of her husband, artist Diego Rivera, on her forehead. Kahlo completed the painting in 1949 when Rivera was having an affair with her friend, actress Maria Felix. “Diego y yo” is the last "bust" self-portrait Kahlo painted before she died in 1954.


Rivera held the previous record for a Latin American artist with a painting that sold for $10 million in 2018.

Kahlo’s portrait is the second highest-earning painting by a female artist behind a Georgia O’Keeffe painting that sold for $44.4 million in 2014.

