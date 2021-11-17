ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Second HIV patient may have been ‘naturally’ cured, scientists say

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, MAUREEN BRESLIN
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iu2F_0cyz0s6500

( The Hill ) — A woman from Argentina is believed to be the second known person whose body naturally eliminated the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without treatment.

The 30-year-old woman showed no signs of HIV — which can develop into AIDS if untreated — eight years after her initial diagnosis, despite not receiving stem cell or other regular treatments, apparently making her a rare case of what is described as a “sterilizing cure,” CNN Health reported.

The new study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine .

The first patient who was found to have been naturally cured of HIV was a 67-year-old woman named Loreen Willenberg, according to CNN Health.

“Examples of such a cure that develops naturally suggest that current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are not elusive, and that the prospects of getting to an ‘AIDS-free generation’ may ultimately be successful,” said Xu Yu, who co-authored the study, to CNN.

CNN reported that Yu, of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, and her colleagues in Argentina analyzed blood samples of the HIV patient between 2017 and 2020. The woman also gave birth in March of 2020, which also allowed the researchers to collect tissues from the placenta.

The woman did not take anti-retroviral treatment until 2019, when she became pregnant; however, after she delivered a healthy baby who did not test positive for HIV, the woman ceased the HIV therapies.

It is currently not clear how the woman’s body was able to eliminate HIV, though Yu wrote to CNN that it was likely a “combination of different immune mechanisms.”

“Expanding the numbers of individuals with possible sterilizing cure status would facilitate our discovery of the immune factors that lead to this sterilizing cure in the broader population of HIV infected individuals,” she added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
New York Post

HIV patient ‘cured’ herself without treatment, study suggests

An Argentinian woman appears to have been naturally “cured” of HIV despite not being on medication, according to scientists who hailed the case as a “rare” hope for the nearly 38 million people infected with the virus. The 30-year-old mom has been dubbed the “Esperanza patient” after the town where...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Medicare#Aids#Cnn Health#The Ragon Institute#Mit#Harvard
WebMD

A Woman May Have Rid Herself Naturally of HIV -- But How?

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure. The researchers cautioned that they cannot prove the woman has fully eradicated the...
CANCER
AFP

Covid significantly raises risk of stillbirth: US study

The risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday. The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on more than 1.2 million deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021 from a large US hospital database. Overall, stillbirths were highly rare, accounting for 0.65 percent or 8,154 deliveries. But, after using statistical methods to account for the effect of other variables that might bias the result, stillbirths were 1.47 times more common among Covid-positive mothers pre-Delta, 4.04 times higher after, and 1.90 times higher overall.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
Country
Argentina
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PennLive.com

Woman in Argentina is possibly the second person whose own immune system cured her of HIV

A woman living in Argentina is only the second person whose own immune system may have cured her of HIV, as NBC News. Hence, she’s now being called “Esperanza patient” after where she lives in the country. Esperanza stands for “hope” in English. The patient decided to remain anonymous due to the stigma of HIV, but she spoke with NBC News about her health.
WORLD
The Independent

Researchers believe Argentina woman’s own immune system may have cured her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has been identified as the second person ever whose own immune system may have cured her of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).The 30-year-old woman was first diagnosed with HIV-1, the most common type of HIV, in 2013.After eight years of multiple follow up checks, however, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal on Monday.The woman, who has not been identified over concerns related to the stigma that arises from the disease, has been called the “Esperanza patient” by...
WORLD
New York Post

Ring may have been ancient ‘hangover prevention,’ researchers say

While excavating a wine factory dating back to the Byzantine era, archaeologists in Israel unearthed a gold ring featuring what they presume to be an amethyst stone — leading them to believe the ring may have been worn for “hangover prevention” purposes. That’s because historians already know that the ancient...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

For the 2nd time, a person is cured of HIV without treatment, scientists report

A 30-year-old woman from Argentina diagnosed with HIV in 2013 may have "naturally" cleared the virus, according to a study published Nov. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. No signs of active infection or circulating virus were detected after numerous tests were conducted, scientists said, adding the woman never showed signs of active infection and had not received regular treatment for eight years.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

HIV, there is a second patient not being treated who no longer has a trace of the virus

This is the second time this has happened. After a woman from San Francisco, today is the turn of a Mexican patient. Scientists at Massachusets General Hospital have indeed identified another HIV-positive person, not being treated, which, however it no longer has traces of the HIV genome. The negative result comes from tests carried out on 1.5 billion blood cells and taken from the patient’s tissues. The findings, which may open up new research perspectives on the mechanisms of action of HIV and our immune system, are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
WGNO

WGNO

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy