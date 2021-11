MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forget 2022. Who’s going to start at quarterback in Friday’s season finale against Kansas State?. Casey Thompson had to be helped off the field in the closing stages of Saturday’s 31-23 loss at West Virginia. Hudson Card, who got rolled up on a possible late hit, left the game but had to limp back onto the field when the Horns got one last chance.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO