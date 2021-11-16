Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Here are some of the people who made the searing new documentary “Attica” possible: elderly ex-cons, dumpster divers and, perhaps most strange of all, Richard Nixon. Director Stanley Nelson and producer and co-director Traci Curry knew they had a hook because of this year’s 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion, still the largest and deadliest in U.S. history. They were able to connect with many people on the ground in September 1971: former prisoners, families of hostages, journalists, politicians and those trying to mediate the crisis. But they also dug up previously unseen, and in some cases discarded, footage from local television affiliates, prison and police surveillance cameras, and the gift that keeps on giving, Nixon’s recorded phone conversations, in this case with New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.

