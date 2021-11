After their exhibition win against Elizabeth City State last Friday, the UNC men’s basketball team will officially open the regular season Tuesday night when Loyola visits Chapel Hill. It will be the first game with no capacity limits in the Dean Smith Center since March 2020. The Tar Heels have won 19 consecutive home openers, and will look to keep that streak going against the Greyhounds.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO