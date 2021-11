The Las Vegas Raiders play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, and here are three things to keep an eye on in the matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the New York Giants, as they came out of their bye week and struggled going east against a team they should have won. Derek Carr had his worst game of the season, committing three turnovers, but he gets a chance to put that effort in the past on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO