PROBLEM SOLVED: My Scenic River Cruises refund went sideways. Is my money gone?

LOS ANGELES (CBLSLA) — More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, 13% more than last year. Air travel, in particular, will really take off with 80% more travelers expected to fly than in 2020. Of those traveling by plane, 2 million are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the Thanksgiving travel period, double the number from last year. The TSA has increased staffing to keep up. Meanwhile, airport officials are advising travelers to check in online and to arrive early. “It was stressful,” said traveler Andy Miramontes. “Driving here we were worried about time. We were not too sure if it was going to be crowded or not.” Travelers should also pre-book parking or plan for another way to get to the airport. “The airport is going to be busy when you show up,” said United Airlines’ Jonna McGrath. “You’re going to see lots of folks, so the more you can prepare before you get here, the easier the experience will be.” Those traveling should make sure to know the COVID-19 requirements at their destinations and to bring face masks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO