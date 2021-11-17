Double-Double from Hugley as Pitt gets first win

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Panthers grabbed an early lead and never let it go for a first win of the season, 59-51 over UNC-Wilmington Tuesday night.

“It was good for this group for what we’ve been through the first week, two weeks of the season to be able to get a win,” said head coach Jeff Capel. “We were able to do it getting some game pressure after we built up a big lead. We have to work on valuing the basketball when things get a little bit chaotic. We have to be able to have play strong and have poise.”

“Really proud of how we fought. How hard we played and how we defended. And the fact that we won.”

John Hugley finished with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as fellow sophomore Femi Odukale had a game-high 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Pitt survived 17 turnovers, 10 in the second half.

Defensively, Panthers held the Seahawks to 28.8% shooting and 26.1% from three, won the rebound battle 47-33.

“I’ve been impressed the last two games with our half-court defense,” Capel said. “We’ve rebounded it well. We’ve outrebounded teams well. Our transition defense has to be better, but our offense can help that.”

“It feels good to be in the win column,” Odukale said. “We know we need to try and keep on winning, build on wins. This is a team that believes we can make it to the Tournament. We just have to settle down and believe we can win.”

Burton 1 st

It’s not his first college game, but third, first game with a different college team. Jamarius Burton didn’t start but entered before the first media timeout.

Burton missed his first couple shots, but hit a three from the corner for his first Panthers points. The senior transfer from Texas Tech and before that Wichita State played 25 minutes with seven points, a rebound and no turnovers.

Oladapo 1 st start

Oakland transfer forward Dan Oladapo made his first start of the season playing 28:29 with nine points and five rebounds. Seven of the points in the first half.

“He played well against West Virginia,” Capel said. “He played well in practice.”

The bigger reason for Oladapo’s start is transfer Mouhamadou Gueye missed both practices this week due a family matter and Capel said he wasn’t a part of the game planning.

Jeffress Growth

Sophomore William Jeffress played 26 minutes with nine rebounds and seven points.

“He got some big rebounds,” Capel said. “Some big offensive rebounds for us. Huge rebounds for us, two off of free throws. He made some big plays there.”

Up Next

Panthers host another CAA team with Towson at the Petersen Events Center for a 6p start Friday with pregame at 5:30 on 93.7 The Fan.