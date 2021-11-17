ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Double-Double from Hugley as Pitt gets first win

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iarjC_0cyywOoN00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Panthers grabbed an early lead and never let it go for a first win of the season, 59-51 over UNC-Wilmington Tuesday night.

“It was good for this group for what we’ve been through the first week, two weeks of the season to be able to get a win,” said head coach Jeff Capel.  “We were able to do it getting some game pressure after we built up a big lead.  We have to work on valuing the basketball when things get a little bit chaotic.  We have to be able to have play strong and have poise.”

“Really proud of how we fought.  How hard we played and how we defended.  And the fact that we won.”

John Hugley finished with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as fellow sophomore Femi Odukale had a game-high 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.  Pitt survived 17 turnovers, 10 in the second half.

Defensively, Panthers held the Seahawks to 28.8% shooting and 26.1% from three, won the rebound battle 47-33.

“I’ve been impressed the last two games with our half-court defense,” Capel said.  “We’ve rebounded it well.  We’ve outrebounded teams well.  Our transition defense has to be better, but our offense can help that.”

“It feels good to be in the win column,” Odukale said.  “We know we need to try and keep on winning, build on wins.  This is a team that believes we can make it to the Tournament.  We just have to settle down and believe we can win.”

Burton 1 st

It’s not his first college game, but third, first game with a different college team.  Jamarius Burton didn’t start but entered before the first media timeout.

Burton missed his first couple shots, but hit a three from the corner for his first Panthers points.  The senior transfer from Texas Tech and before that Wichita State played 25 minutes with seven points, a rebound and no turnovers.

Oladapo 1 st start

Oakland transfer forward Dan Oladapo made his first start of the season playing 28:29 with nine points and five rebounds.  Seven of the points in the first half.

“He played well against West Virginia,” Capel said.  “He played well in practice.”

The bigger reason for Oladapo’s start is transfer Mouhamadou Gueye missed both practices this week due a family matter and Capel said he wasn’t a part of the game planning.

Jeffress Growth

Sophomore William Jeffress played 26 minutes with nine rebounds and seven points.

“He got some big rebounds,” Capel said.  “Some big offensive rebounds for us.  Huge rebounds for us, two off of free throws.  He made some big plays there.”

Up Next

Panthers host another CAA team with Towson at the Petersen Events Center for a 6p start Friday with pregame at 5:30 on 93.7 The Fan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
West Virginia State
93.7 The Fan

How did Jarry get it back?

Two straight shutouts for embattled goalie Tristan Jarry. How is it that Jarry was able to recover and seemingly improve after last year’s postseason
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#Seahawks#Panthers#Unc Wilmington#Texas Tech#Wichita State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
93.7 The Fan

Colony – Don’t Bury Rudolph

Friends, Pittsburghers, Steelers fans – lend me your ears or, actually in this case, your eyes. I come before you today certainly not to praise Mason Rudolph … but not to bury him, either.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Steelers local rating among worst in NFL

A large number of NFL teams are seeing ratings rise in their local markets, but the Steelers are not one of them. According to the Sports Business Journal, The Steelers have the fourth worst decline in the league, falling seven percent.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Is Ben still threatened by Rudolph?

There’s a good chance that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph starts with Ben Roethlisberger still in the Steelers’ COVID protocol and yet there hasn’t been any communication between the two.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Mock Draft: Kenny to Cleveland?

How would Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett look in orange and brown? A CBS Sports mock draft has the Browns giving up on Baker Mayfield and going with Pickett.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy