Springfield, MA

How to cut heating costs as cold weather sets in

By Kristina D'Amours
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather becomes cooler, more people are turning the heat up. 22News has the tips on how you can cut costs on your energy bill.

According to experts, homeowners can save money by “winter-izing’ their home. That includes making sure any cracks in the basement are filled, and that all storm windows are down. Also, double insulating your windows can help keep the heat in your home.

Check your furnace filters before you turn on the heat

Homeowners can cut heating bills by turning their thermostat back 7-10 percent for eight hours a day, like when you’re sleeping or not at home.

Dan Frye of Springfield told 22News how he keeps his heating costs down, “We keep it cooler during the day and then when we are home we turn up the heat a little bit. So we have been relying on blankets and warm drinks and things like that to help out more.”

Experts also say do not block your radiators or heating vents with furniture or draperies. Keep your radiators, and baseboard heaters dirt and dust-free.

Lake Ontario’s temperatures and what it means for CNY

Lake Ontario is currently running around 5 degrees warmer than average, setting records for one of the warmest it's been in decades. Although it might not sound like much to us, a 5 degree difference can make much more of an impact during the winter months when the lakes are ice-free
