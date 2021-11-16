ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Street Excellence Digital Magazine

By Staff Writer
24hip-hop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Excellence is a Digital Magazine under “The Electra Network.” It’s goal is to promote independence among artists and small businesses. Their November issue features, J. Alcide & NeNe B. As the...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Seven 2021 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Digital Marketing and PR

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry’s leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, announced it was awarded seven of the top prizes at the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international awards program that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. The three Platinum and four Gold 2021 MarCom Awards bring GMG’s 2021 tally to 44 industry awards for its growth marketing, digital advertising and PR services.
MARKETS
klcc.org

New digital magazine focuses on hopeful science fiction

“Demand utopia!” That’s the tagline for a new digital magazine based in Eugene, Oregon. Solarpunk Magazine will focus on optimistic ideas about the future. What if humans came together to solve the climate crisis? What if people from marginalized groups all felt safe in society? The solarpunk genre imagines creative answers to these questions. Solarpunk Magazine will feature fiction, poetry, essays and interviews that fit into this relatively new genre. The editorial team raised $27,306 on Kickstarter and is currently reviewing submissions for its first issue, due out in January. We hear from co-editors-in-chief Justine Norton-Kertson and Brianna Castagnozzi about their plans for the magazine and what solarpunk means to them.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
towardsdatascience.com

Digital Text Analysis: Street Poetry in the Dutch Language Area

A digital perspective on poems in the streetscape. Street poetry. Once you are open to its existence, you cannot unsee it. Sometimes large and very present, other times more discrete and modest. In 2016, the website www.straatpoëzie.nl was launched by prof. dr. Kila van der Starre as part of a dissertation, during which different forms of poetry in public space were investigated. The website is a crowdsourced database with over 4000 entries of poetry to be found on the streets in The Netherlands and Belgium.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
utrgvrider.com

School of Music premieres digital magazine

UTRGV’s School of Music premiered its digital magazine SOUND, which features alumni, upcoming events and articles pertaining to music written by UTRGV faculty on Oct. 22. Mark Ramirez, the associate director of the School of Music and editor of SOUND, said the magazine was created to connect the community. “Being...
EDUCATION
PIX11

50th Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s Apollo

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the first time, the Soul Train Awards were held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday night. Thousands of people lined up at the famed theater to see the taping of the show’s 50th anniversary. Many dressed up in sequins and sparkles for the special event. Attendee Chimene Montgomery told […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Variety

‘Free Solo’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Set Patagonia Love Story as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

While their most recent doc “The Rescue” – which has a market screening this week at IDFA – continues its festival and award-circuit run, directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have been at work in the edit suite prepping their next big-screen effort – a decades spanning love story mixing business, philanthropy, and the great outdoors. Speaking with Variety, Vasarhelyi offered new details of the long-in-the-work project, which had previously gone by the title “Tompkins.” Produced by National Geographic and aiming for a mid-2022 launch, the still-untitled doc will follow the complicated relationship between conservationist and climber Yvon Chouinard, founder of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Media Company#Brooklyn#J Alcide Nene#The Electra Network
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
24hip-hop.com

Ga$ton releases Highly Anticipated Visual to ‘On My Nerves’

Ga$ton has finally released the long-awaited visual to his hit single “On My Nerves” and if you haven’t heard the song yet….You’re surely missing OUT! “On My Nerves” is that rare gem of an instant Radio/Club/playlist Banger. Ga$ton is very much talking his S*it on this one as he spits with the smoothness of a 1970’s pimp. He gives you instantly quotable bars from the very beginning that will have you repeating them all day after you hear them.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Lake County Gazette

Excel Beginner on November 29

Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. This course will take you from the very beginning (opening a spreadsheet), through entering and working with data, and finish with saving and sharing. It is everything you need to know to get started with Excel. Course will be taught using Excel 2016 but applicable to older versions which may not have some of the newer features.
BARRINGTON, IL
24hip-hop.com

Rising New Jersey Native Stvckz Shares New Album ‘Royalty’

Stvckz (stacks) better known as Jason lawrence was born in freehold, N.J. but was raised in matawan, N.J. As a kid he always was into music. As he got older he pursued his music career but when times got hard he had to do what he had to do and turn to the streets to survive.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Massachusetts artist T-Rains Is On The Rise

Hailing from Lynn, Massachusetts, T-Rains is rising to stardom as an artist. Constantly being around friends and family producing music has inspired T-Rains to pursue music at a young age. This acted as a stepping stone to his career as a musician and at the age of ten he started taking his career as musician seriously.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Von Dutch’s Tracey Mills Now?

Von Dutch Originals was one of the most popular clothing brands of the early 2000s, with many A-list celebrities being spotted wearing their apparel. But the story behind the company’s origins is just as fascinating as its meteoric rise and fall. Hulu’s ‘The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For’ chronicles just that. However, during the company’s heydays, designer Tracey Mills used his connections within the celebrity world to get them to wear Von Dutch’s clothes. So, let’s find out where Tracey might be today, shall we?
BEAUTY & FASHION
24hip-hop.com

Pittsburgh Zo and Yung Jackk Collaborate On New Single

Staying booked and busy, Pittsburgh Zo continues to serve up back to back bangers. Constantly providing content for his fans on a regular basis, he returns with his most recent release titled “Real Estate.” For the sizzling new single, Zo taps Yung Jackk. To no surprise, the collaboration makes for a trendy track where Yung delivers his solid guest verse.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Suave Churchill is a Force of Nature in the Entertainment Clothing and Entrepreneur Business

Ernest Churchill, known in the entertainment world as “Suave Churchill”, learned the definition of hustle and work until it’s completed. It’s all about motivation, hard work and dedication. Presently Suave Churchill has teamed up with Sirius Marketing Corporation to create his latest project, Audio Stage.io app which is a music digital platform for consumers and artist which connects with fans discussing new and old music, streaming your favorite artist and distributing artist music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24hip-hop.com

Rising San Francisco artist Vandi Releases Debut Album ‘Sonic Revelation’

Vandi is a San Francisco born, midwest raised artist who found his passion expressing himself through music. He is a self taught producer and lyricist who’s journey began with his time spent in school bands and choir. “Growing up, music was somewhat of a forbidden fruit for me, but all that did was make me more curious”. Vandi finds his inspiration in a wide range of art and avenues, and that is very apparent in his music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy