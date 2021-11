CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is just days away and one Carolina Beach church is preparing for its Christmas festivities. The congregation at Seaside Chapel has been setting up for their second annual living nativity for months and they’re finishing up this weekend. Pastor Jerry Vess says they will arrive at the church around 9 am on Saturday and work until dark. They’d love to have members of the community be a part of it.

